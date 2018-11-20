VIDEO: LAFD helicopter pilots rescue 3 people, 2 dogs in Santa Monica Mountains during Woolsey Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows a daring chopper rescue of three people and two dogs in the middle of the Woolsey Fire.

SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS (KABC) --
Dramatic video shows two pilots with the Los Angeles Fire Department rescuing three people and two dogs in the Santa Monica Mountains from the oncoming flames of the Woolsey Fire.

LAFD Air Operations pilots David Nordquist and Joel Smith were battling flames of the Woolsey Fire on Nov. 9 when they was re-directed to a rescue at nearby Castro Peak in the hills above Malibu.

The pilots are heard in the video communicating with one another, trying to figure out where to land as surrounding communication towers and parked vehicles made it difficult.

The pair begin their landing, conscious of their diminishing fuel supply and the fire approaching.

PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires


Norquist landed amid powerful winds and smoke filling the air, while Smith left the helicopter to rescue the civilians.

Three people and two dogs appear from the shrubs, running toward the chopper and into safety.

As the fire and smoke come closer, the chopper lifts off.

"That's enough excitement for me today," one of the pilots is heard saying as the blaze burns in the background.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Woolsey Firebrush fireevacuationfire rescuerescueLos Angeles CountyMalibu
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Rams honor first responders for work in Woolsey Fire, shooting
Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban
Rams outgun Chiefs in wild MNF shootout
VIDEO: Kitten trapped between two walls rescued in DTLA
Actress files restraining order against Michael Avenatti
LA detective arrested on suspicion of rape
At least 1 dead after vehicle falls off roadway above Azusa
Coyote killed after attacking child in Placentia park
Show More
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 4 dead, including officer, gunman
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27 winner announced
Search underway for 11-year-old who left Altadena group home
DUI suspect in fatal Palmdale crash ID'd as school principal
ABC7 Salutes TV program finding jobs for veterans
More News