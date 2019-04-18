VIDEO: Man breaks into Santa Ana home, attacks woman, steals car

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The search is on for a man who broke into a Santa Ana woman's home, attacked her, took her car keys and made off with her vehicle.Santa Ana police officers responded to a home along the 900 block of West Riviera around 5 a.m. Thursday following a report of a man who had broken into the residence.The victim was sleeping on the family room couch when she was woken up by the suspect, police said. The victim tried to flee, but the suspect struck her with a chair.The suspect then grabbed the victim by the throat and demanded her car keys, investigators said. The victim complied and handed the keys to the suspect, who took them and fled through the front door, where he was captured on home video surveillance.The footage shows the suspect exiting the home and trying to get into a truck parked on the driveway. When that doesn't work, he uses the victim's keys and successfully opens a car parked along the street. He then flees the scene in that stolen car.Santa Ana police said investigators later learned from the California Highway Patrol that the suspect crashed that car into the center divider on the 5 Freeway at Main Street, where he fled on foot. He remains at large.If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact Robbery Detective D. Greaver at 714-245-8362.