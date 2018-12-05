VIDEO: Man pushed under truck in random downtown LA attack

Disturbing surveillance video shows a suspect pushing a man into the street and under the wheels of a truck in a seemingly random attack in downtown Los Angeles. (Andy A.)

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man is in critical condition with a collapsed lung and broken bones after being pushed into the street and run over by a truck in an apparently random attack in downtown Los Angeles.

Dramatic surveillance video shows the brazen attack.

At first the suspect is sitting at an outside table on the sidewalk watching people walk by around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West 6th Street in downtown Los Angeles.

As one man approaches, the suspect stands up and runs into him, pushing him toward the street.

The mans tumbles to the ground and over the curb just as a box truck is driving by.

As the victim falls under the truck's front wheels, the suspect leans down to watch him get crumpled under the tire.

He then puts his hands in his pockets and casually walks away.

The victim suffered a collapsed lung and broken bones and was in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police described the suspect as a white male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and wearing a lime green hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD's 24-hour tipline at (877) LAPD-24-7 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
