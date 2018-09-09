A man at an abandoned military facility in Chatsworth fell down a 40-foot crevice, and crews worked through the early morning hours on Sunday to rescue him.Firefighters responded to LA-88 Nike Missile Base near Browns Canyon Road and Oat Mountain at about 3:45 a.m. to rescue a person who was stuck in a confined space.Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said the person "fell 40 feet below grade."It took several rescue personnel to hoist the victim out of the hole.There was no word on what caused that man to fall or the extent of his injuries.