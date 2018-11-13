VIDEO: Santa Ana McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for a suspect in a violent attack on a Santa Ana McDonald's manager after the suspect requested ketchup.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are looking for a suspect in a violent attack on a Santa Ana McDonald's manager after the suspect requested ketchup.

According to authorities, on Oct. 27 a woman entered the employee back door of the restaurant, located on North Bristol Avenue, around 11 p.m. and asked workers for ketchup.

The store manager informed the woman that she could not be in the employee area of the McDonald's, and the woman became violent, kicking, punching and choking the manager.

Video of the incident shows the suspect dressed in a light pink T-shirt and dark gray pants. The woman can be seen on video slamming the manager's head against a drink machine with her hands around her neck.

Other employees rushed to the manager's aid as the fight moved toward the drive-through window.

The suspect, with her hands still locked around the manager's neck, continued to shove the victim violently into walls and beverage machines, spilling drinks and knocking items to the floor while a customer waited in a vehicle at the window.

At some point, the video appears to show a man clad in a gray hoodie rush into the restaurant through the same back door and escort the suspect, who appears to calmly gather herself, out.

Santa Ana police are urging anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact investigator L. Delisle at (714) 245-8647 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mcdonald'ssurveillance videocaught on videofightcrimeassaultSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Woolsey Fire flare-up burning in Lake Sherwood area
VIDEO: Woolsey Fire turns into firestorm in Calabasas neighborhood
Strangers help man rescue grandparents from Woolsey Fire
Father charged with driving his family off pier in fatal 2015 crash
Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
CNN sues Trump, demanding Acosta's return to the White House
Red flag warning in SoCal extended through Wednesday
Claremont family wants FBI to investigate son's murder in Mexico
Show More
42 dead, many still missing in Butte County's Camp Fire
Thousand Oaks mass shooting victims honored at vigil
Jewish summer camps in Malibu damaged by Woolsey Fire
Shocking double elimination on 'Dancing with the Stars' rocks the ballroom
Stanley the Giraffe was not evacuated during Woolsey Fire
More News