Truck hauling milk slams into row of parked vehicles on street in Arcadia: VIDEO

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A surveillance camera captured a dramatic crash after the driver of a tanker truck lost control of the big rig and slammed into at least seven parked vehicles on a street in Arcadia.

Arcadia police say a truck was hauling milk and crashed into the cars at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday near Baldwin Avenue and Las Tunas Drive.

No one was hurt in the crash, and investigators don't believe drugs or alcohol played a factor.

Streets in the area were closed for a short time but have since reopened.
