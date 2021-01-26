Body cam video shows officers fatally shoot armed man holding baby hostage in Phoenix

PHOENIX (KABC) -- Authorities have released body camera video that showed an armed man holding his baby hostage in Phoenix.The incident began Jan. 9 around 3:15 p.m. when police received calls reporting a man fighting with a woman fighting at a hotel. The callers also reported a man was shooting at people and holding a baby hostage, according to the Phoenix Police Department.Police also received a 911 call from a woman who reported her husband had taken her baby and was shooting a gun.When the suspect walked out of the hotel onto traffic, 911 callers saw the man hold a driver at gunpoint, according to the Phoenix Police Department.Police said the officers arrived within one minute of the 911 calls and saw the suspect shooting a gun while holding a baby. Officers told the suspect to drop the gun but he did not comply.An officer armed with a rifle shot at the suspect when he saw the suspect point the gun at the baby and others nearby.The suspect was injured and officers rushed to the baby and the driver to get them to safety, police said.The suspect, 37-year-old Paul Bolden, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police said officers learned that the woman Bolden was fighting was his girlfriend and the baby was his son.Police said the gun Bolden used was also found.The baby and officers involved were not injured.