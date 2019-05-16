VIDEO: Suspect disarms Houston police officer, holds her at gunpoint during robbery at Verizon store

HOUSTON, Texas -- Surveillance video shows a different angle of a violent robbery at a Verizon Wireless store earlier this month.

The footage shows a robber disarming a Houston police officer and then forcing her to the ground inside the store on the North Loop near Garden Oaks.

As the robber enters the store, he is seen pointing a gun at the officer. Another robber begins snatching cellphones from store displays.

The police officer was working security at the store when the robbery occurred. KTRK was told it was her first day on the job.

The two suspects fled in a car with a third suspect. Two were arrested after a brief police chase. The third suspect got away.

Houston police said the officer's handgun and a number of stolen cell phones were recovered.
