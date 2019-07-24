VIDEO: Van Nuys bat attack caught on camera; search for suspect and 2 women underway

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disturbing video shows the brutal attack of a man who is beaten with a baseball bat in Van Nuys earlier this year.Two women, along with the victim, were walking through the parking lot of a hotel located in the 5500 block of Sepulveda Boulevard in the early morning hours of Jan. 18.Los Angeles police said one of the women motioned with her hand for another man, who was walking behind them.The suspect came up to the victim and hit him several times in the face with a wooden bat. The victim fell to the ground and lost consciousness while the suspect continued to beat him with the bat.Police said the suspect stole the victim's wallet and cellphone. He, along with the two women, fled the location with the victim's property, police said.Investigators are still looking for the male suspect and the two women who were with the victim.