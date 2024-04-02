Video shows shootout that left teen girl, armed father dead after Inland Empire chase

New video shows a chase and shootout involving San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies that left a teen and her armed father dead in Hesperia.

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- New video shows a dramatic high-speed pursuit and shootout involving San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies that resulted in the death of a teen girl and her armed father on the side of a freeway in Hesperia.

ABC7 obtained videos of the Sept. 27, 2022 incident, which happened after an Amber Alert was issued for 15-year-old Savannah Graziano - believed kidnapped by her father after he killed her mother.

The day before the chase, Anthony Graziano, 45, had shot and killed his wife outside a school in Fontana, according to the sheriff's department.

After his truck was spotted, he led sheriff's deputies on a lengthy, high-speed chase, in which multiple gunshots were fired at deputies and other motorists.

Some witnesses and deputies reported shots coming from the passenger side of the vehicle.

The day after the shooting, the sheriff's department indicated Savannah was "a participant in shooting at our deputies." The new department narrative released with the footage states that gunfire came from the passenger side but it does not conclude who fired those shots.

The video shows the deadly outcome after the truck got stuck offroad next to the 15 Freeway in Hesperia.

Savannah was wearing tactical gear and a helmet when she exited the vehicle. She was not armed.

She initially got down on the ground but then started walking toward deputies at their command. Audio released by the department indicates a deputy near her shouting "Passenger get out! Passenger get out!" and "Hey, come to me, come to me."

The video states that while that deputy was ordering her to come toward them, other deputies at a higher elevation and different viewpoint only saw someone exit the vehicle and move toward deputies, and they opened fire.

"Oh no," one deputy can be heard saying in footage showing a helicopter view of the girl being shot.

The deputy who was calling her toward him can be head on audio recordings saying "Hey, stop, stop shooting her! He's in the car. Stop."

The video narrative states "You can hear him calling her over and telling other deputies that the person who exited the truck was the passenger and for them to stop firing, but it was too late."

Savannah was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Anthony Graziano was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple firearms were later recovered from the vehicle, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition, flash bang and smoke grenades, body armor and tactical helmets, the department said.

Four sheriff's department vehicles were struck by gunfire during the incident.

The California Department of Justice is continuing to investigate.

