CHP chase ends in suspect breakdancing

EMBED <>More Videos

A slow-speed chase through the San Fernando Valley ended with the suspect breakdancing as officers held him at gunpoint.

By ABC7.com staff
PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A slow-speed chase through the San Fernando Valley ended with the suspect breakdancing as officers held him at gunpoint.

The chase began in Calabasas when CHP officers said a reckless driver failed to yield to commands to stop.

The driver led officers on a chase over the 101 Freeway through the San Fernando Valley, north on the 405 and east onto the 118.

He mostly drove at speeds under 60 mph, making no evasive maneuvers to escape the officers but also declining to pull over.

He slowed to about 20 mph on the 118 and then exited on Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Officers followed closely behind and were finally able to spin out his vehicle with a PIT maneuver in the Pacoima area.

He got out of the car and complied with officers' orders, but then at one point began breakdancing.

After the brief show, officers were able to take the man into custody without further incident.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
los angelessan fernando valleylos angeles countypolice chasechpdancinghigh speed chase
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Culver City parents describe death of 6-month-old baby
Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official
Up to 700 rats were living with elderly family in Ojai home, officials say
Pepper ball used after fight at Moreno Valley school
Vegas shootout outside Bellagio caught on camera
Angela Lansbury reflects on her 75-year acting career
Adult vaccines: Should everyone take them?
Show More
Pomona police investigating death of woman, 58, found after fire
Rams sign longtime Packers linebacker Clay Matthews to 2-year deal
VIDEO: Burglar wanders through CA home while family sleeps
Suspect pleads not guilty in Century City mall scare
Kristoff St. John cause of death released by coroner
More TOP STORIES News