VIDEO: Wife shields husband in deadly San Francisco Tesla crash

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5411456" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

VIDEO: Woman arrested in connection with deadly SF crash (1 of 2)

Kelsey Mariah Cambridge, 21, is seen after she was arrested in connection with a crash in San Francisco that left a tourist from the Central Valley dead and his wife critically injured.