WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire: Woman captures dramatic video driving through flames while fleeing wildfire in Malibu

EMBED </>More Videos

"The fire came so quickly. One minute it was calm and then suddenly they were on top of us," Rebecca Hackett said. "I thought I was going to die." (Rebecca Hackett)

MALIBU, Calif. --
A California woman captured dramatic video as she drove through flames trying to flee the devastating Woolsey Fire in Malibu.

Rebecca Hacket said she feared for her life as she drove down Kanan Road on Friday. Hackett told ABC had just left White Cloud Ranch, where she keeps horses.

"I felt the strongest wind I ever felt in my life. The fire came so quickly. One minute it was calm and then suddenly they were on top of us, so we had to evacuate," she recalled.

EMBED More News Videos

Rebecca Hacket told ABC7's Leo Stallworth that she feared for her life as she drove down Kanan Road during the Woolsey Fire on Friday.



"I drove through flames for about two minutes. I thought I was going to die. I'm down in the valley now but there is still smoke everywhere," Hackett added.

The Woolsey Fire is one of two threatening homes in Ventura County and Los Angeles County in Southern California. The two blazes have charred a combined 20,000 acres as of Friday afternoon, officials said.

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
Related Topics:
weatherwildfirefiresouthern californiacaliforniaWoolsey FireMalibu
WOOLSEY FIRE
2 arrested for looting in Ventura County evacuation zone
Good news, California: Stanley the Giraffe is OK!
Woolsey Fire now 70,000 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
List of homes burned by the Woolsey Fire
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire now 70,000 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
2 deaths in Malibu possibly related to Woolsey Fire
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
2 arrested for looting in Ventura County evacuation zone
List of homes burned by the Woolsey Fire
Good news, California: Stanley the Giraffe is OK!
Rouda declares victory over Rohrabacher in 48th District race
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 100,000 acres with 20 percent containment
Show More
Trump threatens to pull federal funding for California wildfires
Dozens of Malibu homes destroyed by Woolsey Fire
Woolsey Fire gets closer to Pepperdine
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
Brush fire near LA Zoo in Griffith Park burns 30 acres
More News