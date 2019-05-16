VIDEO: Woman sought for snatching 4-year-old from L.A. McDonald's

We need your help to identify & arrest this kidnap suspect. On May 14 she kidnapped a 4 yr old from inside a McDonald’s restaurant on Olympic Blvd & Central Ave, but fortunately witnesses intervened & she let the child go. Any info contact LAPD RHD Detectives (213) 486-6840. pic.twitter.com/afwKooT1Bn — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Department detectives on Wednesday are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman caught on camera taking a child from a McDonald's restaurant.Police said that on Tuesday, at about 3:15 p.m., the female suspect approached and carried a 4-year-old out of a McDonald's located at 1310 East Olympic Boulevard in L.A.The suspect attempted to enter a parked vehicle with the child. Surveillance video shows the suspect picking up the boy inside the restaurant. A little girl alerted adults to the incident.The suspect then ran away from the area.At about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, an attempt kidnap of a 4-year-old boy occurred on Martin Luther King Boulevard and San Pedro Street, also in L.A.The suspect approached the child, pulled his hand and attempted to walk away with the victim. The boy was walking alongside a family member when the attempt kidnap occurred, police said.The suspect was stopped by a witness in the area and ran off.The suspect is described as a 25 to 30-year-old black or Hispanic woman with black hair and unknown color eyes. She stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. The suspect has a possible scar or birthmark on her forehead, an unknown tattoo above her left breast and an unknown tattoo on her upper back and left shoulder.Detectives are investigating to determine if the two incidents are related.Anyone with more information is urged to contact detectives F. Arroyo and D. Moreno at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).