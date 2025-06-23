10-year-old patient walks the red carpet at children's hospital prom

Kolin Hummer, who is waiting for a heart transplant, got to dress up and enjoy the spotlight at the annual prom.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- 10-year-old Kolin Hummer was born at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). It's also where he's spent the last year, waiting for a new heart.

Today, they rolled out the red carpet for Kolin and other patients at the annual 'Joshua Kahan Fund CHOP Prom' presented by Bring Sunshine.

The event is just one of many activities CHOP hosts to help families feel a sense of normalcy while staying in the hospital..

Watch the video above to see Kolin enjoy this special day.