Adorable dogs race at Santa Anita for Corgi Summer Nationals

Corgis compete at Santa Anita in adorable race, family-friendly event

Santa Anita is used to hosting some of the fastest horses in the country but the Corgi Summer Nationals featured adorable competitors who were a whole lot slower.

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- It was race day at Santa Anita Park on Sunday - but the racers were slower and stubbier than the normal competitors at the horse track - and a whole lot more adorable.

Fans gathered for the Corgi Summer Nationals to watch the cute speed demons race one another.

The family friendly event included food, activities and horse racing as well. But the corgis took the main stage and even those who didn't quite run in a straight line or even finish looked like they were having a great time.