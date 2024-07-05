World War II vet turns 100 as he celebrates special Fourth of July in Huntington Beach

This is a special week for a local World War II veteran. Not only did Bob Laizure turn 100, but he also took part in the Huntington Beach Fourth of July parade.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Decorated World War II veteran Bob Laizure served in the Navy on the USS Maryland in the Battle of Leyte Gulf, the largest naval battle in history.

"This shows it [ the plane ] hitting the ship and the flames that you're seeing there are gasoline out of the plane," Laizure said as he held up a picture of the attack on the USS Maryland.

He was wounded in battle when a kamikaze aircraft hit the ship.

Laizure received the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star, and humbly says that he was just doing his job.

His grandson, Andrew Backes, says he grew up listening to his grandfather's stories about the war and says he's proud of Laizure and his bravery.

"That's the part that stood out to me in the story of when I'd hear him talk about it, was the amount of pride that went into it and what a no-brainer I guess it is to go defend your country," Backes said.

Laizure participated in the Huntington Beach Fourth of July Parade this Thursday. It's something that he's done in the past, but this year it's even more special because he'll celebrate his 100th birthday the day after.

"It's humbling to realize just how close he came to being one of those that didn't come back. I feel honored to have him as a friend," said Gary Crocker, a friend of Laizure.

Laizure rode on one of the American Legion Huntington Beach Post's 133 vehicles.

This 4th of July he once again remembered his fallen brothers and had an important message.

"I want people to understand that there are people that did things above and beyond their responsibilities during the war and they need to be recognized that's why I say don't thank me because I'm alive, my brothers aren't," Laizure said.