Clippers open first flagship store for team merchandise as they prepare to move into Intuit Dome

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- As they plan to move into their new home at the Intuit Dome, the Los Angeles Clippers have opened their first flagship store.

The store near the new arena offers team gear that can be customized, including basketballs with laser engraving. It also sells products for pets, kids and fans of all ages.

The team is preparing to move out of its shared space at Crypto.com Arena and into its new arena in Inglewood this upcoming season.

That also means not sharing retail space with the Lakers, giving them more floor room to offer a variety of branded products.

"We never had our own team store so this is a pretty important moment in our history," said Claudia Calderon, the team's chief marketing officer.

