Wings Over Camarillo airshow returns with vintage aircraft, incredible stunts

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Aviation fans flocked to Ventura County this weekend for the 43rd annual Wings Over Camarillo airshow.

They got to watch Red Bull pilots fly helicopters upside-down, while other aircraft performed tricky barrel-roll maneuvers and other thrilling stunts. There were also World War II-vintage aircraft and plenty of delicious treats.

It was an especially welcome event after part of last year's show got canceled as tropical storm Hilary hit Southern California.

"For me it's just such a pleasure to share what we do with everybody," said Red Bull stunt pilot Aaron Fitzgerald. "And if that inspires some young person to chase after their dream, whatever it is, then my job is done."

