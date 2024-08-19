WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Wings Over Camarillo airshow returns with vintage aircraft, incredible stunts

Mónica De Anda Image
ByMónica De Anda KABC logo
Monday, August 19, 2024 5:49AM
Wings Over Camarillo show features incredible stunts, vintage planes
The 43rd annual Wings Over Camarillo airshow featured incredible aviation stunts and plenty of delicious treats.

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Aviation fans flocked to Ventura County this weekend for the 43rd annual Wings Over Camarillo airshow.

They got to watch Red Bull pilots fly helicopters upside-down, while other aircraft performed tricky barrel-roll maneuvers and other thrilling stunts. There were also World War II-vintage aircraft and plenty of delicious treats.

It was an especially welcome event after part of last year's show got canceled as tropical storm Hilary hit Southern California.

"For me it's just such a pleasure to share what we do with everybody," said Red Bull stunt pilot Aaron Fitzgerald. "And if that inspires some young person to chase after their dream, whatever it is, then my job is done."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW