Chef Bobby Flay, daughter ABC7 reporter Sophie Flay split over World Series
Thursday, October 31, 2024 2:47AM
Flay vs. Flay: Chef Bobby, ABC7 reporter Sophie spar over World SeriesHouse divided: Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a diehard Yankees fan. His daughter Sophie, a reporter for ABC7 in Los Angeles, backs the Dodgers.
NEW YORK (KABC) -- It's a house divided for the Flay family, where celebrity chef Bobby is a diehard Yankees fan. His daughter Sophie, a reporter for ABC7 in Los Angeles, backs the Dodgers.
ABC7's Rob Hayes was live in New York to moderate the coast-to-coast friendly feud between dad and daughter.
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.