Chef Bobby Flay, daughter ABC7 reporter Sophie Flay split over World Series

House divided: Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a diehard Yankees fan. His daughter Sophie, a reporter for ABC7 in Los Angeles, backs the Dodgers.

Flay vs. Flay: Chef Bobby, ABC7 reporter Sophie spar over World Series House divided: Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a diehard Yankees fan. His daughter Sophie, a reporter for ABC7 in Los Angeles, backs the Dodgers.

Flay vs. Flay: Chef Bobby, ABC7 reporter Sophie spar over World Series House divided: Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a diehard Yankees fan. His daughter Sophie, a reporter for ABC7 in Los Angeles, backs the Dodgers.

Flay vs. Flay: Chef Bobby, ABC7 reporter Sophie spar over World Series House divided: Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a diehard Yankees fan. His daughter Sophie, a reporter for ABC7 in Los Angeles, backs the Dodgers.

NEW YORK (KABC) -- It's a house divided for the Flay family, where celebrity chef Bobby is a diehard Yankees fan. His daughter Sophie, a reporter for ABC7 in Los Angeles, backs the Dodgers.

ABC7's Rob Hayes was live in New York to moderate the coast-to-coast friendly feud between dad and daughter.

