24/7 Live
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
LOCALISH
Merchant Roots transports guests into an unforgettable dining experience
Thursday, December 26, 2024 4:11PM
Located in San Francisco, Merchant Roots is a fine-dining experience focused on stimulating all of your senses.
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics
LOCALISH
SAN FRANCISCO
KGO
RESTAURANT
LOCALISH BAY AREA
LOCALISH FOOD
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Christmas night shooting in Panorama City leaves man dead
Mail theft suspects arrested in Upland
Hudson Meek, who appeared in 'Baby Driver,' dies at 16
Santa Monica police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Body found in plane's wheel well on flight from Chicago to Hawaii
3 hours ago
3 shot, 1 stabbed at Phoenix airport on Christmas night: officials
3 hours ago
USCG suspends search for 2 missing boaters near Palos Verdes Estates
1 killed, 3 injured in South LA crash; 1 person investigated for DUI