Air Force dad surprises son at school after 7 months away from home

Thursday, April 10, 2025 6:04PM
Heartwarming video captures the moment an Air Force member surprised his son at his Banning elementary school after seven months away from home.

BANNING, Calif. (KABC) -- Heartwarming video captures the moment an Air Force member surprised his son in class at Central Elementary School after seven months away from home.

See the moment the two were reunited in the video player above.

