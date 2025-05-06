LA Philharmonic looks back on Coachella performance, gears up for summer season at Hollywood Bowl

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Members of the Los Angeles Philharmonic are reflecting on their remarkable performance at this year's Coachella music festival, while gearing up for the Phil's summer season at the Hollywood Bowl.

"This was a life-changing experience for me," Bing Wang, the Phil's associate concertmaster, said of the orchestra's April 12 set at the popular festival in Indio. "We really had no expectation of what kind of reaction we would get - and then we got this incredible reaction."

Johanna Rees, the Phil's VP of communications, referring to the Philharmonic's Music and Artistic director Gustavo Dudamel, described the set list as "something we put together using this concept of Gustavo's mix tape, where we assembled this program that showcases beautiful classical music and highlights our orchestra, and also invited in the different guests."

The Phil's summer season will include "Maestro of the Movies: Celebrating the Music of John Williams," a popular Hollywood Bowl tradition.

And with 2026 scheduled to mark the end of Dudamel's tenure with the Philharmonic, all of next season will be themed "Gracias, Gustavo."

Tickets for the Phil's summer season went on sale Tuesday. Low-cost options are offered for all of the orchestra's classical concerts, including $1 tickets.

Outside food and drinks will be allowed to be brought into the Hollywood Bowl for picnicking.

Watch the video above for more on Dudamel and the Philharmonic's performance at Coachella.