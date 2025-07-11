This Wildwood Museum celebrates the vibrant spirit of the 1950s and 60s

Wildwood, NJ -- The Doo Wop Experience Museum in Wildwood, New Jersey, celebrates the vibrant spirit of the 1950s and 60s through music, architecture, and mid-century design. Housed in the former Surfside Diner, the museum features neon signs, colorful artifacts, and memorabilia donated by community members. Led by John Donio, president of the Doo Wop Preservation League, the museum honors icons like Bobby Rydell and showcases the area's rich cultural history. "To me, these buildings are more than just a hotel or a property to stay at for vacationers. They're a piece of the community. They're a part of our history," says Donio. Admission is free, and guided Doo Wop tours run twice weekly.