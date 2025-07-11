'InKind Baking Project' is making something sweet for Philadelphians in need

This initiative gathers local bakers who wish to dedicate their time and skills for a good cause with "InKind Baking Project."

Philadelphia, Pa -- "InKind Baking Project" is cooking up something sweet for people in need!

The initiative gathers local bakers who wish to dedicate their time and skills for a good cause.

"I think it's not just about a sweet treat. It's about the joy that comes with it and the sense of caring and belonging," said Martha Cross of "InKind Baking Project's" Steering Committee.

"Regardless of their current situation, everybody should get a little bit of sweetness in their life," she continued.

Their hundreds of volunteers are tasked with creating delicious baked goods which will then be donated to various charities and places that serve people in need.

One of their recipients is "The Bethesda Project," who often uses their treats as desserts for their events.