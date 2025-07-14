Two rings found on beach and returned thanks to kindness of strangers

When a woman lost two treasured rings on the beach, it was the kindness of strangers that made a reunion possible.

CAPE MAY, New Jersey -- When a South Jersey woman lost two treasured rings on the beach, a Cape May fire lieutenant and other beachgoers made an unlikely reunion possible.

Laura Emanuel remembers enjoying a day at the beach in late June in Wildwood Crest. She took off her rings to apply sunscreen, but didn't realize she lost them until several days later.

After discussing with friends and searching the internet for help, she learned about Jeffrey Laag, a lieutenant in the Cape May fire department who started a 'Lost Ring & Jewelry Recovery Service' in Cape May County.

Laag gathered the essential information and went out searching for the rings on a blustery evening, but had no luck.

Later, Emanuel learned that one of her rings had been found by a family playing in the sand. The family brought that ring to management at The Grand at Diamond Beach.

With this new discovery, Laag returned to the beach to search for the remaining ring: Emanuel's wedding band.

While he did not find it in the same spot as the first ring, he was eventually able to uncover the wedding band closer to the water.

Laag picked up the first ring from The Grand at Diamond Beach and personally drove both rings to Emanuel's home in Mantua Township.

Laag continues to offer this service to Cape May County per his availability. While he does accept tips, he does not charge a fee to make such reunions possible.

To learn more about Jeffrey Laag's ring and jewelry recovery services, visit ringfinderscapemay.com.