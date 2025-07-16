Mutschler's rare plants

Mutschler's in Berks County is soon closing after 45 years of selling rare and hard to find plants.

Birdsboro, Pennsylvania -- Robert Muchler and his wife Elsie opened up Mutschler's Rare Plants 45 years ago. The business started out as a flower shop but quickly blossomed into the sale of rare and hard to find plants.

Robert discovered his love for plants around the age of three when his grandmother had him plant corn seeds. He was determined to go to college to get a degree in horticulture. Not having enough money to go, he turned to his talent as a musician to raise the funds. He started playing in front of crowds at the age of 12 and opened up for some big names including the Beach Boys.

After 10 years at Penn State, Roberts decided to explore his other passion, teaching. Later, Elsie came up with the idea to open the flower shop in Birdsboro, mortgaging their house in order to buy the land. Robert had no clue his wife was doing this but, says it was the best decision they ever made.

Their clientele spans worldwide, as well as the plants they acquire. They pride themselves on having a selection that surprises even the biggest plant enthusiasts.

Elsie recently passed away leaving the business solely to Robert. He is now in his 90's and says that it is time to sell the land and mark an end to Mutschler's Rare plants after 45 years.

He says it is a bittersweet moment looking back on all the memories and friends they have made along the way, and he doesn't regret a single thing about it.