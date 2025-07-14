Juici Patties serves authentic golden Jamaican patty in NYC

NEW YORK -- Juici Patties is a chain restaurant serving traditional, handmade Jamaican patties in both Brooklyn and the Bronx.

The restaurant originates from Jamaica, established there over 40 years ago. It started in a kitchen, and has since grown to become an international brand.

"I mean, you don't make it unless you make it in New York, and being that New York City is the number one location in regards to Jamaicans outside of Jamaica in the US, we thought what better place to have ties to," said Christopher Channer, a general manager at Juici Patties. "So, we felt we were home, and we wanted to kind of bring our culture and share it with the greater New York City."

According to fellow general manager Darah Valville, what makes Juici Patties special is the authentic Jamaican patty served to customers.

"The taste that you get when you're in Jamaica, that's the taste you get here. It's the same spices, it is the same flavor, and we're just bringing it to you in New York," Valville said.

The restaurant has a simple menu focused on four types of patties: the original spicy beef, a mild beef, a spicy chicken and a vegan option, which is a spinach patty.

"And what you want to know is when you bite into this patty, if you don't have crumbs all over your clothes, all over your car, it's not a real patty," Channer said.

Customers can also buy coco bread to put the patty in and enjoy it like a sandwich.

Valville says Juici Patties has become so popular that some people wait before opening time to get a patty.

"We have people lining up sometimes 30 minutes before we even open, just because they want to be able to get that hot, fresh patty," Valville said. "And as soon as we do open, they come, they place their orders, they get their patties and they're able to go on with their day and take a little bit of Jamaica with them."

As a Jamaican himself, Channer says he loves seeing customers come in showing their enthusiasm for the brand and reminiscing about their childhood in Jamaica through their food.

"This is run by Jamaicans, and it's a Jamaican brand and it's authentic," Channer said.

You can learn more about the restaurant on the Juici Patties website.



