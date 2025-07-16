Mad Dogs puts a spin on the American classic

He wanted to bring halal hot dogs to his community, but he didn't expect the overwhelming support he received.

He wanted to bring halal hot dogs to his community, but he didn't expect the overwhelming support he received.

He wanted to bring halal hot dogs to his community, but he didn't expect the overwhelming support he received.

He wanted to bring halal hot dogs to his community, but he didn't expect the overwhelming support he received.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Mad Dogs offers a different take on the classic hot dog, loading them up with various toppings, including Philly cheesesteak, brisket, and elote. The hot dogs are also halal, meaning they do not contain pork.

"In the Muslim community, there is no halal hot dog. We decided to start that off as a small weekend thing. From there, it took off." Owner Moustafa Eissa said.

Eissa told us Mad Dogs started as a pop-up in the summer of 2022 and is now expanding across the state.

"We think we have the best dogs in Texas because nobody does it like us," Eissa said.

Click on the video to see the story.

See list of Houston locations, here.