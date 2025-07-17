Roadrunners offers the quickest sips in the game

The fastest drive-thru in the world? This Cypress drink stop serves your order in 60 seconds, or it's free.

The fastest drive-thru in the world? This Cypress drink stop serves your order in 60 seconds, or it's free.

The fastest drive-thru in the world? This Cypress drink stop serves your order in 60 seconds, or it's free.

The fastest drive-thru in the world? This Cypress drink stop serves your order in 60 seconds, or it's free.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A new concept in the Cypress area is generating buzz. Roadrunners prides itself on being the fastest beverage drive-thru in the world.

"Sometimes before I even pay, it's ready to go," one customer told us.

The drink shop offers coffee, matcha, energy drinks, milkshakes, and tea, all of which are available in under 60 seconds or are free.

"We put a sand timer on your door so you can double-check us," Owner Jonathan Kay said.

Roadrunners is located at 9526 Huffmeister Road in Houston.