Houston boy comforts shelter animals through music

HOUSTON, Texas -- Yuvi Agarwal, 12, knows how to play twenty different instruments, but his favorite is the piano. Since 2023, he has been using his musical talents to comfort animals in shelters across Houston.

"Yuvi, as a child, has always been drawn to animals. He's got a beautiful heart, very kind, very compassionate," his mom Priyanka Agerwar said.

His concept of using music to calm shelter animals originated from his personal experience with his pet.

"Whenever I played music for my dog Bozo, he would lie down and calm down," Agarwal said.

Agarwal is behind the nonprofit, Wild Tunes. He said the mission is to get volunteers to play live music for the animals, "Because a lot of them have come from very high-stress environments, and they are extremely anxious. Music has been clinically shown to help reduce that stress and anxiety."

