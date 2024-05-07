60 years of dreamin' at the Dream Inn in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- Santa Cruz, California is one of those quintessential coastal cities. From walkable beaches with amazing surf to live music events by the water and the Beach Boardwalk, visitors can experience everything under the sun.

Seated at the heart of it all is the Dream Inn.

"Everyone has a view, we offer 100% ocean view rooms with private balconies or patios," shared Dan Smart the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Dream Inn. "We're one of the first iconic hotels in Santa Cruz."

Starting in 1963, the inn celebrates decades (and counting!) of serving guests, many of whom are long standing patrons.

"The one thing we love most about Dream Inn and our history is our legacy guest," said Smart. "We see it day in and day out, grandma and grandpa bringing their adult kids with their kids."

He added, "We just had a call the other day that we had 4 generations coming to stay with us. They got married here in 1969."

Year after year, guests are drawn back by the inn's fusion of historical charm and fun at every turn.

"We have many amenities to offer one is our Volkswagon bus, we call it 'Slow Boy' it does brewery tours right here in Santa Cruz," said Smart. "We offer kid's happy hours with ice cream, Tequila Sunsets for all of our adults, yoga on the weekends, we have beach games."

And that only scratches the surface of the various adventures that await at Dream Inn.

"You don't want to look at your phone. The one reason you're picking up your phone is to take pictures," described Smart. "And you don't even want to do that because you're smiling and laughing with your family, enjoying the amenities of the hotel, and just the surrounding area of Santa Cruz."

For more information, visit here.