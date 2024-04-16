ABC News investigation looks at L.A. County Probation Department and claims of abuse

An ABC News investigation looks at more than 2,500 claims of abuse at the hands of L.A. County probation officers.

An ABC News investigation looks at more than 2,500 claims of abuse at the hands of L.A. County probation officers, in some cases including sexual abuse inside their very own facilities.

An ABC News investigation looks at more than 2,500 claims of abuse at the hands of L.A. County probation officers, in some cases including sexual abuse inside their very own facilities. An ABC News investigation looks at more than 2,500 claims of abuse at the hands of L.A. County probation officers.

An ABC News investigation looks at more than 2,500 claims of abuse at the hands of L.A. County probation officers, in some cases including sexual abuse inside their very own facilities. An ABC News investigation looks at more than 2,500 claims of abuse at the hands of L.A. County probation officers.

An ABC News investigation looks at more than 2,500 claims of abuse at the hands of L.A. County probation officers, in some cases including sexual abuse inside their very own facilities. An ABC News investigation looks at more than 2,500 claims of abuse at the hands of L.A. County probation officers.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Probation Department is supposed to protect and rehabilitate vulnerable youth, but the department is in trouble itself.

A months-long ABC News investigation looks at more than 2,500 claims of abuse at the hands of probation officers, in some cases including sexual abuse inside their very own facilities. Dominique Anderson is one plaintiff among thousands who alleges in a lawsuit that L.A. County probation officers abused her. She sat down for an interview with ABC News' Linsey Davis.

Some of the accused probation officers have retired and are still being paid their pensions. Their attorneys and L.A. County deny all the allegations.

Watch the full report on ABC News Live Prime.