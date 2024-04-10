ART CAR: Montrose couple pays tribute to iconic artists

"This what happens when you marry an Art History major!" The Frieds return to the Art Car Parade this weekend with a tribute to a French-American sculptor. Mary Anne and Charles Fried pay homage to legendary artists at the Art Car Parade.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Hundreds of colorful cars will roll through downtown Houston April 13 for the 37th annual Art Car Parade.

Returning for their 15th year is Mary Anne and Charles Fried. Each year, they honor artistic greats by recreating famous artwork on their old VW car.

"First challenge is we have to agree which artist we want to do," Charles said. "Mary Anne is an Art History major so this is what happens.. you end up doing art history cars."

In the past the couple have done tributes to artists from Keith Haring to Heinz Edelmann, and Claude Monet. This year they pay homage to French-American sculptor Niki de Saint Phalle.

