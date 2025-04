Art Car covered in hearts by adults with special needs

"Pure Joy!" Members of Team Abilities hand-decorated hearts for their first art car entry, embracing the theme "Only Love Is Real."

SPRING, Texas -- Members of TEAM Abilities have a lot of love to share.

Led by Donna Wick, the group of adults with special needs hand-designed dozens of colorful hearts to decorate their first art car.

The theme: Only Love is Real.

"They have something to offer. It's mostly their hearts," Wick said.

The car was featured in Houston's 38th annual Art Car Parade.

Click the video above to see the story.