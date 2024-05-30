Journey across Asia: Interactive experience take you on a virtual bullet train adventure

Immersive exhibit offers visitors a chance to explore five Asian countries without leaving Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The exhibit "Explore Asia" at Asia Society Texas Center is offering a virtual journey through different Asian countries, packed with unique experiences.

President Bonna Kol told ABC13 it's the only interactive learning exhibit in Texas focused specifically on Asia, from its art and culture, to its connections with the Bayou City.

"Whether you've been to Asia or whether you're saving up to visit Asia, you don't have to wait long." Kol Said. "We will take you through a joyful interactive, immersive experience where you get to explore five different countries."

Asia Society Texas Center is at 1370 Southmore Blvd., in Houston.