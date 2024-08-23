Cypress teen's drive for success

Young and Ambitious! When kids were focused on cartoons, he was asking financial questions. Now, this teen entrepreneur is empowering his classmates.

CYPRESS, Texas -- At 16-years-old, Donovan Blackshire is already a seasoned entrepreneur. He owns 3Point Mobile Auto Detailing.

"It's not your regular car wash. We're getting into every nook and cranny. We're not going to skipping any spots," Blackshire said.

His mom, Amber, says he's been interested in business and finances for nearly a decade.

"He overheard a conversation about profit/loss margins and asked me what it was when he was 6 or 7-years-old," Amber shared. "It's been nonstop since, this is not the first business he has setup."

Donovan grew serious about 3Point Mobile Auto Detailing when he learned his friend needed financial help.

"One day I saw one of my classmate's story that he was asking for donations to get school supplies," Blackshire said. "So I contacted my friend, I'm like, 'hey I have this auto-detailing business that I haven't really started up back up again and I want to hire some friends,"

