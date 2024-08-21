Barbershop Books cultivates joy of reading among Black boys

Barber shops participating in the program offer child-friendly bookshelves filled with titles boys choose themselves.

Barber shops participating in the program offer child-friendly bookshelves filled with titles boys choose themselves.

Barber shops participating in the program offer child-friendly bookshelves filled with titles boys choose themselves.

Barber shops participating in the program offer child-friendly bookshelves filled with titles boys choose themselves.

NEW YORK -- A community-based literacy program called Barbershop Books aims to create a future where all children identify as readers. Its mission is to inspire young Black boys to read, not because they have to but because they want to.

Barber shops participating in the program offer child-friendly bookshelves filled with titles boys choose themselves. The books are both fun and culturally meaningful.

According to the Department of Education, more than 80% of African American boys in the fourth grade are not reading at a proficient level. Barbershop Books founder Alvin Irby doesn't blame the kids.

"Many Black boys find themselves in under-resourced schools with ill-prepared teachers. They don't teach themselves to read yet they're on the receiving end of our society's lack of investment and focus," he said.

Irby's program is helping narrow the gap by inspiring a joy of reading in Black boys and other vulnerable youth.