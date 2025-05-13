Veterans bar in Downey seeks to rebuild its back patio as hub for veteran services

The owners of Bastards Canteen in Downey are asking for help as they rebuild a space for veterans to connect and access essential resources.

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Bastards Canteen has been a hub for veterans for the past 13 years. Now, the owners of the Downey bar and restaurant are asking for help as they rebuild a space for veterans to connect and access essential resources.

Shortly after completing his military service, Marine veteran Nick Velez helped open Bastards Canteen. The bar is named in honor of those he served with in the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, nicknamed "The Magnificent Bastards."

Since opening, the bar has been a safe place for veterans to gather.

"We're here to be that third place that veterans can call home. It's not their job, it's not home, it's Bastards," said Velez.

Bastards Canteen has become a place where veterans can connect with each other in a way they can't with non-veterans.

"When you get out of the military, you can't find a place that allows you to express yourself, and you kind of forget what it is to have that brotherhood and that sisterhood. Bastards Canteen is the place where you can get it," said Marine veteran Leo Fuentes.

On the last Wednesday of every month, Bastards Canteen hosts VetWork, an event for veterans to gather and learn about services geared toward them.

The event is usually held on the back patio, which was built as a temporary space during the pandemic. The patio, however, was torn down recently for failing to meet building permit requirements.

Velez and his veteran friends are now on a mission to rebuild it.

"That patio in the back is so important for us, because it gives us actual veterans that space. That way, our civilian counterparts can still enjoy the party in front while we have our space to belong and be near each other because only veterans know what we go through," said Navy veteran Felicia Dawn Luna.

Bastards Canteen has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the building costs needed to bring the patio back to its veteran community.