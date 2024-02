Big Bear had snowiest February since 2000

BIG BEAR, Calif. -- Big Bear Mountain Resort announced it had the snowiest February since at least the year 2000.

So far, it has received more than 8 feet of snow.

Good news for skiers and snowboarders means even better news for our state's water supply. February has provided much needed snowpack to the Sierra Nevada after a below average snow level in January.