No censorship zone: New York Public Library celebrates books targeted by bans

The New York Public Library's Teen Banned Book Club is on the frontline in the fight against censorship.

NEW YORK -- So-called book bans are a growing threat to libraries across the country. More than 4,200 titles were targeted for removal in 2023 alone, according to the American Library Association.

Many of those books are singled out for having queer characters or story lines. The New York Public Librarys Teen Banned Book Club is on the frontline in the fight against censorship.

Caitlyn Colman-McGaw, who is associate director of Young Adult Programs and Services for NYPLs Young Adult Team, says queer representation in books is vital.

"The library's commitment to access is our belief that teens all over deserve to see themselves in literature."

The program also serves teens outside of New York.

Colman-McGaw explains: "The New York Public Library's Teen Banned Book Club provides access to anyone in the country who wants to read select titles from young adult authors. Every few months, we feature a different book and anyone in the country can log on to our "Simply E" app and read the book."