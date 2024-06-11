WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Car suspended in air by water gushing from fire hydrant after crash in Lake Forest

KABC logo
Tuesday, June 11, 2024 2:44PM
Car suspended in air by water gushing from fire hydrant after crash
YIKES! A fender bender turned into quite a water show over the weekend in Lake Forest. One driver was taken to a local hospital, but no serious injuries were reported.

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A fender bender turned into quite a water show over the weekend in Lake Forest.

Orange County Fire Authority crews received a call about a crash around 6:30 p.m. at Jeronimo Road and Heidi Avenue.

"Engines 19 and 222, Truck 20, and Battalion 9 responded to the intersection to find a two vehicle traffic collision with a sheared fire hydrant with a car suspended from the significant pressure," read a post on OCFA's X account. "Fortunately, both drivers managed to escape their vehicles before the high-pressure spectacle began."

Firefighters eventually got the water under control, lowering the suspended car back down. One driver was taken to a local hospital, but no serious injuries were reported.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW