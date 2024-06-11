Car suspended in air by water gushing from fire hydrant after crash in Lake Forest

YIKES! A fender bender turned into quite a water show over the weekend in Lake Forest. One driver was taken to a local hospital, but no serious injuries were reported.

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A fender bender turned into quite a water show over the weekend in Lake Forest.

Orange County Fire Authority crews received a call about a crash around 6:30 p.m. at Jeronimo Road and Heidi Avenue.

"Engines 19 and 222, Truck 20, and Battalion 9 responded to the intersection to find a two vehicle traffic collision with a sheared fire hydrant with a car suspended from the significant pressure," read a post on OCFA's X account. "Fortunately, both drivers managed to escape their vehicles before the high-pressure spectacle began."

Firefighters eventually got the water under control, lowering the suspended car back down. One driver was taken to a local hospital, but no serious injuries were reported.