Dominican restaurant in the Bronx makes delicious memories

WILLIAMSBRIDGE,. the Bronx -- In August, Pedro Rivera, a member of the Eyewitness News team, received a special honor ahead of the National Dominican Day Parade.

Rivera shared a taste of his culture by introducing viewers to Caridad, a Dominican restaurant in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx where his family has been making memories for years.