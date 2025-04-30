Detroit's golden age rides again at New York Auto Show

Not far from the show's entrance, attendees this year got a closeup look at some of Detroit's most iconic creations.

NEW YORK -- Bob Kerekes is an American classic. So are the cars he shows off at the New York International Auto Show.

"These cars represent what I remember when I was in high school," said Kerekes.

His Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz, 1958 Buick and Packard Caribbean draw crowds and inspire nostalgia. Bob says they're classics that "will never be duplicated again. This is the true the golden age of cars."

According to Kerekes, the cars' unique paint jobs help set them apart compared to their counterparts. He points out how the Cadillac's "color is extremely rare, that green." Lavish interiors with wooden dashboards, chrome trim and methodical upholstery make the inside just as striking.



Kerekes is excited to have somewhere he can share his passion for vintage cars with enthusiastic guests/

"I love that people can see what was and appreciate what was," Bob says, sitting in his Packard. And what better occasion for it than the New York International Auto Show's 125th anniversary?

Kerekes knew that this year's event was "going to be huge."

