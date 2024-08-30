Cat Video Fest brings cat lovers together to celebrate their feline friends

Cat Video Fest is a joyous feast of adorable and hilarious cat videos that brings community together to celebrate a shared love for cats.

EAGLE ROCK, Calif. -- Held in various cities across the globe, Cat Video Fest features a curated selection of the internets most entertaining cat clips, from playful kittens to majestic cats caught in amusing antics.

"When you watch a fun cat video, you tend to share it with a friend. So why not do it together. Cat Video Fest is perfect for that," said Amanda Salazar, Director of Vidiots, an iconic video rental store and repertoire theater that hosted festival screenings.

"This is like a private glimpse into the secret lives of cats," said Gwendolyn Mathers, Executive Director of Tail Town Cats, a non-profit adoption organization that helps find homes for adoption-ready cats. "It really celebrates this fun, joyous, silly side of cats."

A percentage of the proceeds from each festival screening go to local animal shelters and/or animal welfare organizations, like Tail Town Cats in Pasadena, California.

For a screening near you, go to: https://www.catvideofest.com/

Tail Town Cats

780 E Washington Blvd

Pasadena, CA 91104

https://www.tailtowncats.com

Vidiots

4884 Eagle Rock Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90041

https://vidiotsfoundation.org/