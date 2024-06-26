WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Celebrate Stitch 626 Day with a 'Lilo and Stitch' unboxing every fan will love

Localish logo
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 3:24PM
Celebrate Stitch with a 626 Day unboxing
Calling all 'Lilo and Stitch' fans! Celebrate Experiment 626 (aka Stitch) with all-new Lilo & Stitch clothes, toys, accessories and more!

NEW YORK -- As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

In honor of Stitch 626 Day, Localish is unboxing a whole host of extraterrestrial clothes, toys and accessories celebrating our favorite blue experiment from the Disney classic 'Lilo & Stitch.'

626 Day is celebrated on June 26th as a nod to Stitch's original name Experiment 626 given to him by evil genius Dr. Jumba Jookiba. In the Disney classic, Stitch was created to cause chaos around the galaxy. Luckily Stitch escapes and crash lands on Earth where he befriends Lilo who renames him Stitch and teaches him to be good.

There are many ways to celebrate this Disney holiday. You can listen to the soundtrack or watch 'Lilo & Stitch' and its sequels on Disney+. Or, you can check out a number of the special edition products being released celebrating Stitch!

For more, visit the Disney Store's Stitch Day page and shop some of our favorite products from the unboxing below.

10% off
Disney Store

Stitch Real FX Plush - Lilo & Stitch - 18''

  • $89.99
  • $99.99
    47% off
    Walmart

    Squishmallows Disney 8 inch Stitch Hula Plush

    • $12.98
    • $24.68
      Walmart

      LEGO Disney Stitch Toy Building Kit

      • $64.99
        Barefoot Dreams

        CozyChic Disney Stitch Blanket

        • $168.00
          Kohl's

          Disney's Stitch Bluetooth Splash Proof Speaker

          • $29.99

            Disney is the parent company of Localish and this ABC station.

            * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

            Report a correction or typo
            Watch Live
            ON NOW