Step inside Perrystead Dairy, Philly's first cheese dispensary

PHILADELPHIA -- With no disrespect to vending machine staples like soda and chips, the 24/7 grab-and-go experience just got elevated in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

Perrystead Dairy is the city's first-ever cheese dispensary.

It's all digital - no cash required.

You simply choose your selection, swipe your card, and voila! Cheese is dispensed.

Yoav Perry opened Perrystead Dairy three years ago.

"I've been in cheese for a really long time," he says. "I had this idea. I really wanted to do an urban creamery."

But there was one little problem.

"People kept knocking on the door and asking to buy cheese, but I don't have retail space," says Perry.

So, Perry opened the dispensary. He says these machines are common in rural European towns.

Inside the machines, you'll find everything you need to build a charcuterie board - including the board itself!

Perrystead Dairy has won nine international cheese awards. Perry is also passionate that every ingredient is hyperlocal.

"We use milk strictly from local family farmers that do amazing work with our herds right outside the city," he says.

