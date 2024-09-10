WATCH LIVE

After tragedy, Coach Jamal Allen inspires unshakeable determination in PA track club

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 3:08PM
This track coach instructs athletes from his wheelchair; and never gave up after his car accident to make a difference in the lives of kids.

CHESTER, Pa. -- In the wake of a tragic accident, Jamal Allen, also known as "Coach Shake," refused to let his passion go to waste.

He grew up as a devoted athlete but lost his ability to compete after an accident put him in a wheelchair.

His guidance on the track and field inspires a whole group of children to pursue their goals, no matter the hurdles.

"I'm in a wheelchair and I can't physically show the kids, but I have a bond with them," said Allen. "I told them I could have been negative about my accident, but I wasn't. And I'm still out here...literally until the wheels fall off."

