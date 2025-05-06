Children's Day Festival in Little Tokyo brings Japanese tradition of celebrating kids to SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In the heart of Little Tokyo, children were the stars of the show this past weekend honored with a colorful and joyful celebration inspired by Kodomo no Hi, or Children's Day in Japan.

Observed every May 5 in Japan, Children's Day is a national holiday devoted to the health, happiness and strength of young people. It's marked by flying koinobori -- a carp-shaped windsocks that symbolize a family's hope for their children's perseverance, courage and success.

On Saturday, that spirit took shape at the Kibo Nobori Children's Day Festival, now in its fourth year.

"I love the idea that in Japan, Children's Day is a beautiful national holiday. So, I thought it would be lovely to bring that tradition here to Los Angeles," said Faith-Ann Kiwa Young, founder of the festival and artist.

The event featured traditional Japanese performances, hands-on art activities and cuisine from local vendors. At its heart were dozens of hand-decorated flags created by Young.

"I created Kibo Nobori. Kibo means hope and Nobori means flag so the idea is to spread hope in the community," said Young.

The celebration provided a rare moment for children to be publicly honored in a culture where holidays often spotlight adults.

"We have Mother's Day and Father's Day in this country, in Western societies, but never really celebrate kids," said Los Angeles parent Kevin Liao, who brought his son, Bowie, to the event. "I think it is really awesome that these community organizations can come together and celebrate children."

From flying flags to pounding drums, the festival brought a piece of Japan's tradition to Los Angeles, reminding everyone that childhood is not just a fleeting stage, but something worth taking the time to honor.