LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Anna May Wong became a trailblazer for Asian women looking for representation in Hollywood in the early 1900s.

Wong was the first Asian American woman to become a movie star, appearing in dozens of movies over four decades, along with roles in television and stage.

Wong's life is on full display at the Chinese American Museum in downtown Los Angeles with an exhibit that opened on May 24 called "Unmasking Anna May Wong."

"It's a great opportunity to learn a bit more about an icon that people have heard a lot about in recent years," said co-curator Katie Gee Salisbury. "She's on the U.S. quarter, she has a Barbie doll, there's a biopic in the works."

The free exhibit features movie posters and film clips, along with artifacts and memorabilia never before seen in public.

"There's a number of personal possessions that we have here including two of her dresses, one of her makeup boxes as well as her personal mahjong set and family photographs."

The exhibit runs through January 2025.